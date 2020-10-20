Cheryl Johnson
Fort Collins - Cheryl Ann Johnson, 82, of Fort Collins, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020.
Cheryl was born in Osnabrock, North Dakota to parents Donald and Opyl French. Cheryl attended school in Osnabrock graduating from Osnabrock High School as salutatorian in 1956. She graduated from Minot State Teacher's College in 1958 with her two year teaching degree. She then taught elementary school in Kalispell, Montana.
On July 11, 1959, Cheryl married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Johnson in Osnabrock, ND. The young couple loved to dance, especially the jitterbug. Shortly after their marriage, Sherry and Kenny moved to Burbank, California, where their daughter Kimberly and son Kelly, were born.
After 10 years in California, the family relocated to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1969. Cheryl was proud of her 22-year professional career at Kodak and after retirement, enjoyed volunteering at Poudre Valley Hospital for 23 years.
Her Catholic faith was very important to her throughout the years. She was a member at Saint Joseph Catholic Church where she participated in a bible study group for many years. In addition, she served as a Eucharistic Minister at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
Cheryl was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Broncos. She also enjoyed bowling and gardening.
Cheryl is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Smith, and son, Kelly (Joanne) Johnson; grandchildren, Dustin (April), Darin (Andy White), Josh (Bri); step-great-grandchildren, Maya and Troy Norris, and two great-grand-babies due in 2021.
A Rosary will be held at 1:30 pm, followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. Interment will follow after Mass at 3:30 pm at Grandview Cemetery in Fort Collins. The Rosary and Mass will be live-streamed online.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the UC Health North Foundation, or Saint Joseph Catholic Church. A link to the service may be found at www.goesfuneralcare.com
, where you can also share condolences with Cheryl's family.