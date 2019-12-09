|
Chester James
Fort Collins - Captain Chester James took his final flight west Friday, December 6, 2019.Chester suffered from a very rapid and aggressive onset of Alzheimer's disease. He no longer suffers and is now in a much better place.
Chester was born on February 4, 1947 in Park Rapids, Minnesota. He spent his childhood in several countries across the world while his father was in the Air Force, until they eventually planted roots in Colorado. After high school, Chester moved to Fort Collins, a place he would always call "home." He graduated from Colorado State University with a bachelor's degree in biology but found his true calling once he joined the Navy and fell in love with the P-3 Orion, a favorite plane of his.
In 1977 Chester was hired by Continental Airlines, and quickly advanced to Captain. He is best know for his years spent as a beloved Chief Pilot at the Houston, Texas base. Many of his colleagues describe him as a fantastic leader, who always advocated for the pilot group. He was known for being fair, fun and doing all he could to support his fellow pilots.
But for his family, Chester was thought of first and foremost as a loving husband and father. He was always positive and uplifting, and truly found joy in making his family happy. He loved spending time with his family, riding horses, camping and enjoying the outdoors any chance he could. He had an infectious smile and laugh, a guiding voice and the kindest heart.
Chester is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Tiffany, Ty and Tanner, and his grandchildren, Maryn, Brenden, and Indy, as well as two sisters, Ellen and Nancy. He was preceded by his parents, Bernie and Gene James.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Green Room, located at 344 East Mountain Ave, Fort Collins CO, 80524, on Sunday, December 15, from 1:00pm-4:00pm. Please RSVP to the James Family at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Chester to Elderhaus Adult Day Program by visiting elderhaus.org.
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019