Christi SmithGreeley - Christi Smith passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, October 19, and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 20 with a Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 pm, as well as Recitation of the Rosary starting at 7:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 21. Those events will be hosted by Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish in Fort Collins where Christi was an active member with her husband Patrick. A reception will follow the Funeral Mass on Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Island Grove Event Hall in Greeley. Please note, due to COVID, 100 people will be allowed in at a time; feel free to come in the middle/later part of the reception so there will be room for everyone.In lieu of flowers in light of Christi's life please direct donations to United Way of Weld County ( https://www.unitedway-weld.org ).To share condolences with the family and read the full obituary, please visit goesfuneralcare.com