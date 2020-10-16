1/1
Christi Smith
Christi Smith

Greeley - Christi Smith passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, October 19, and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 20 with a Vigil Service to follow at 7:00 pm, as well as Recitation of the Rosary starting at 7:45 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 21. Those events will be hosted by Saint Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Parish in Fort Collins where Christi was an active member with her husband Patrick. A reception will follow the Funeral Mass on Wednesday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Island Grove Event Hall in Greeley. Please note, due to COVID, 100 people will be allowed in at a time; feel free to come in the middle/later part of the reception so there will be room for everyone.

In lieu of flowers in light of Christi's life please direct donations to United Way of Weld County (https://www.unitedway-weld.org).

To share condolences with the family and read the full obituary, please visit goesfuneralcare.com




Published in Coloradoan from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
