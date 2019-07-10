|
|
Christin Murray
Fort Collins - Christin Lynn Murray died July 7 after a valiant fight against the cancer that had metastasized to her lungs. Christin was born March 23, 1962 to Carol and Ed Crockett. She is survived by her husband, Matthew Murray; mother, Carol "Michie" Alford; stepfather, Dave Alford; son, Nicholas Keegan with wife, Emily; granddaughters Emma and Hanna; brother, Mitch Crockett; niece, Morgan; nephews, Jeffrey and Andrew; former husband Tony Keegan, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Christin grew up romping the Michie farm with her Michie cousins and cheering at ball games with her Crockett cousins. Much of her youth was spent on her horses, Brandi and Nisha Shoshinta, competing in gymkhanas, performing with Boots and Spurs drill teams at parades and horse events, or riding the hills on trail rides.
Chris graduated from Rocky Mountain High school and spent her adult years raising her son and working at various jobs, including manager of a Shrader's Country Store. Most recently she was a hospital courier.
Chris will be remembered for her character, independence and loving nature as a daughter, sister, mother, wife and especially a grammy. As is recorded in a scrap book put together by her daughter-in-law, Emily, "Our grammy is beautiful, funny, smart, loves us so much, gives the best hugs, brave, loves the Broncos, can brighten up a room with just her smile, and strong." Chris, we will love you forever.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send online condolences
Published in The Coloradoan on July 10, 2019