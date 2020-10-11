Christine Janette Bachman



Christine Janette Bachman, 61, passed away Friday, October 9th at her home in Fort Collins, CO.



Chris was born February 6th, 1959 in Scottsbluff, NE to Gerald and Maxine Natvig. Chris enjoyed a wonderful childhood in Hastings, NE. She was a member of the Hastings High Swim Team, active in student council, president of the pep club, and recipient of the Harvest of Harmony Queen award. Chris established a lifelong group of friends during her time in Hastings who continue to keep in touch to this day.



Chris attended the University of Nebraska - Lincoln, graduating in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics. Outside of the classroom, she was elected President of Chi Omega sorority and was an avid Cornhusker football fan. She went on to complete post-graduate training at Ramsey Medical Center in St. Paul, MN.



In 1984 she married Mr. Chris Bachman in Hastings, NE. Three years later they relocated to Fort Collins, CO, where they resided happily for the last 33 years. Throughout her life, Chris' greatest joy was spending time with her family. Whether it was cheering her sons on from the bleachers, or leading the family up a hike in the Rocky Mountains, she was an unwavering source of guidance, love, and support for those around her.



Chris' incredible gifts of compassion and selflessness were on display in her professional life as well. She began working at Colorado State University in 1999 and played a central role in developing a treatment program for students struggling with eating disorders. Her ability to listen and connect with her clients inspired many life-altering outcomes over the years. In 2016 Chris received CSU's Outstanding Achievement Award, the highest honor awarded to State Classified Employees.



Throughout her life, Chris relished exploring the outdoors by hiking, camping, skiing, snowshoeing, and daily walks with friends. She was a kind and thoughtful companion, with a beautiful sense of humor. Chris brought light and laughter to any situation and she will be sorely missed by many beloved friends.



Chris is survived by her husband Chris, two children: Scott and Marc, and three siblings: Nancy, Jon and Mike.



She is preceded in death by three sons: Seth, Drew and Michael, and her parents: Jerry and Maxine.



Gifts in lieu of flowers can be made to the Colorado State University Foundation in Memory of Chris Bachman. This fund will be used to continue Chris' lifelong mission of providing counseling services to students with eating disorders.



Donations payable to: CSU Foundation, P.O. Box 1870, Fort Collins, CO 80522. Memo line: Chris Bachman Memorial. Contact family for more information.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service with limited attendance will take place this weekend.









