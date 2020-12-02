Cindy Mourning



Cindy Mourning 84, of Scottsdale AZ passed away on November 19, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Cindy was born January 25, 1936 in Oak Park, IL She graduated from Boulder High School and then earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Colorado where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Cindy raised her daughters in Fort Collins, CO and was an avid duplicate bridge player (life master) which she continued when she moved to AZ. Cindy is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Paul), Beth (Kelly) her granddaughters Nicole, Alyssa and her brother Bill (Nancy) and niece and nephew Jenny (Terry), Eric (Emily). Cindy will be remembered for her beautiful smile and upbeat attitude. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at the appropriate time









