1/
Cindy Mourning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Mourning

Cindy Mourning 84, of Scottsdale AZ passed away on November 19, 2020 with her daughter by her side. Cindy was born January 25, 1936 in Oak Park, IL She graduated from Boulder High School and then earned a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Colorado where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Cindy raised her daughters in Fort Collins, CO and was an avid duplicate bridge player (life master) which she continued when she moved to AZ. Cindy is survived by her two daughters, Nancy (Paul), Beth (Kelly) her granddaughters Nicole, Alyssa and her brother Bill (Nancy) and niece and nephew Jenny (Terry), Eric (Emily). Cindy will be remembered for her beautiful smile and upbeat attitude. A celebration of Cindy's life will be held at the appropriate time




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved