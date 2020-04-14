|
Clara "Cebe" Hauser Taylor
Fort Collins - Clara "Cebe "Hauser Taylor died peacefully in Fort Collins on April 13, 2020 at the age of 104.
Cebe was born on February 8, 1916 in Farmington, NC. Her family moved to Benkelman, NE, where she spent all of her school years. Graduating from high school in 1933 at the height of the Depression and dust bowl days, she moved to Knoxville TN to begin work with the Tennessee Valley Authority in the early days of its inception. She worked there until 1944 when she joined her husband at his posting in Boston until the end of the war. She returned to work for the Milan Army Ammunition Plant in Jackson TN, where she held various jobs. She was proud of the fact that she was among the first women to hold a managerial position there when she retired in 1970.
Cebe and her husband Bill moved to Fort Collins in 1971, and spent their retirement years traveling around the United States, Canada, Mexico, and several countries abroad.
Cebe was a long time faithful and active member of the Church of Christ, and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was an avid golfer, talented seamstress, and enthusiastic gardener. She was a dedicated volunteer at both the Red Feather Lakes and Fort Collins public libraries, the , and the Poudre Valley Hospital.
Cebe was part of a large, extended, and loving family who enjoyed periodic reunions. She touched countless lives over the years with her warmth, caring, and genuine interest in those around her.
Cebe is preceded in death by her husband William "Bo" Taylor, son COL John Taylor, by her brothers Paul, Henry, and Glen, and by her sisters Mattie and Minnie Lee. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Ann Taylor, granddaughters Lynda Taylor Jackson and Lisa Taylor O'Connell, her step-children Bill Taylor and Peg Taylor, her sister Virginia Long, and by many great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Donations in Cebe's name may be made to the Fort Collins Church of Christ, , or a .
Private services will be held and Cebe will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Fort Collins.
