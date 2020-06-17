Clarence E Carlson
Ault - Clarence E. Carlson age 79 of Ault Colorado lost his battle with cancer on April 13, 2020. A Celebration of life was postponed due to the corona virus and will be held June 28th from 1-4 at Grubbys Restaurant in Pierce Colorado. Please join the family to share stories and memories.
Ault - Clarence E. Carlson age 79 of Ault Colorado lost his battle with cancer on April 13, 2020. A Celebration of life was postponed due to the corona virus and will be held June 28th from 1-4 at Grubbys Restaurant in Pierce Colorado. Please join the family to share stories and memories.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.