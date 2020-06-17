Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence E Carlson



Ault - Clarence E. Carlson age 79 of Ault Colorado lost his battle with cancer on April 13, 2020. A Celebration of life was postponed due to the corona virus and will be held June 28th from 1-4 at Grubbys Restaurant in Pierce Colorado. Please join the family to share stories and memories.









