Clarence E. Carlson
Clarence E Carlson

Ault - Clarence E. Carlson age 79 of Ault Colorado lost his battle with cancer on April 13, 2020. A Celebration of life was postponed due to the corona virus and will be held June 28th from 1-4 at Grubbys Restaurant in Pierce Colorado. Please join the family to share stories and memories.




Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
