Clarence Edward (Ed) Hockom
Fort Collins - Clarence Edward (Ed) Hockom 83, died Wednesday, July 29th 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Born and raised in Denver, joined the U.S. Airforce in 1955. Married his high school sweetheart, Ruth, in 1957. Ed and Ruth have celebrated 62+ years of marriage, with two children, Edward Hockom and Jill (Hockom) Darling. Their son was killed in 1987 in the line-of-duty while working for the Aurora Police Department.
He is survived by the love of his life, Ruth Hockom, Jill and Gary Darling, and five grandchildren: Joshua Hockom, Erik Hockom and wife, Allison Hockom, Alex Enders, Robert Darling and his wife, Hannah Darling, and Katarina Darling; and three great-grandchildren, Ryan and Linnea Darling and Maverik Hockom.
Ed used his work experience in the Air Force to establish his career as a telecommunications specialist. The majority of his career was spent in Denver, however he did have several years of work related transfers to Roswell Georgia, and Novato California. Ultimately work transfer occurred back to Colorado, eventually retiring to Fort Collins in 2001, to be close to his daughter, and her family.
Ed's hobbies included golf, computers, cars, and helping his family; who he was devoted to. Active during his life as pack leader when his son was a Boy Scout; he also enjoyed camping, hiking and playing tennis in his younger years. During retirement he enjoyed anything related to golf, playing as often as possible, and volunteering at Southridge golf course, as well as founding the Retired Old Mens' Equal Opportunity golf club.
A celebration of life will be held in the future among family members.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, at alz.org
.