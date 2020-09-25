Clarice "Claire" Rutherford
Fort Collins - Some people have a capacity, an instinct perhaps, for doing good and compassion for all, for service to others and giving of self. For learning and teaching, for love and acceptance. And for strength and resilience.
That was and will always be Claire Rutherford.
Clarice Amelia Lore Blair was born March 27, 1932, in Russell City, Penn., to Howard and Annette Lore. Howard died in an oilfield accident before Claire was born. Her mother remarried and her stepfather, Norman Blair, adopted Claire and her older sister, Linda, and loved and raised them as his own.
Claire died peacefully at Centre Avenue Health and Rehab in Fort Collins, Colo. She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Bill Rutherford; parents and stepfather, and sister Linda. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Phillips and son-in-law Lynn, of Bellvue, Colo.; son Burt Rutherford and daughter-in-law Debby of Wheat Ridge, Colo.; four granddaughters—Heather Kent and husband John, Jennifer Brown and husband Michael, Meggin Jackson and husband Ben, and Paige Rutherford; three great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
After graduating high school in Phoenix, Arizona, Claire moved to Colorado and enrolled at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, where she met her husband, Bill. Always an animal lover and dog person, she and Bill met because of their dogs. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in animal science and later, a master's degree in English.
Through it all, she blessed the world and those around her with her sweet and gentle personality, her love of writing and of learning, and her love of all things canine. Resolute and resilient, she did not let life get her down; every day was a new opportunity to complete undone tasks, to solve problems and to share her knowledge, skills and talents.
Combining her love and gift for writing and her love of dogs and an unrelenting curiosity and drive to learn about them led her to combine the two as an accomplished dog trainer, dog obedience instructor, field trial and show-ring competitor, and book author. In all, she authored five books on dogs and dog training. Her first book, "How to raise a puppy you can live with," co-authored with Dr. David Neil, has sold nearly 300,000 copies. Her final book, "Mitzi and the Summer of the Dogs," is a children's story published just months before her death.
She lived a life of adventure, exploring the remote places of Colorado with Bill, a wildlife biologist and true outdoorsman. And she lived a life of quiet determination, choosing a path divergent from the norms of her time. She was a loving and caring wife and mother but knew that life held much more for her than that. And in her quiet yet determined way, she forged a path of strength that became a foundation for all four of her granddaughters.
"When we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind." The author is unknown, the sentiment timeless. Claire touched many, many lives, both human and canine, with love, compassion, caring and respect. It is now our time to pay that forward.
Donations in Claire's memory can be made to the Animal Friends Alliance in Fort Collins, Pathways of Northern Colorado, or the charity of your choice
.
Visitation at Vessey Funeral Service in Fort Collins will be from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, and services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Vessey Chapel in Wellington and will be live-streamed. Seating for the service is limited; please contact the family or Vessey Funeral Service. Please call Vessey Funeral Service at 970-482-5065, for livestreaming information.