Claude L. Corzatt
- - Claude L. Corzatt, age 92, died of a heart attack on April 9, 2019. Born in Carlisle, Iowa, his life was altered greatly by polio at age 14, which compromised his legs. Until the end, he defied the odds, using those legs to walk, graduate the University of Iowa, work and travel!! Having fallen regularly due to his disability, he always rebounded. Recently with a smile on his face, he said, "At least the Good Lord gave me 10 years to run around!"
He married Guadalupe Zangl and raised two sons, Jeff and Paul in Ottumwa, Iowa. His career with the Internal Revenue Service and US government took him from Iowa to Omaha, Des Moines, Springfield, Missouri and Washington, DC. He loved his time serving on the Carlisle Alumni Association in the 80s and 90s. Upon retirement, he lived 30 years in Ft. Collins and Windsor, Colorado where Lu died (2004) and he met Tina, who became his friend, constant companion and caregiver. He resided along the Spring Creek Bike Path at Edora Park, in an apartment facing the park. Many hours were spent working at his kitchen counter, where he could look out the window at the park and the people passing by. Many conversations occurred there and friendships, too. If he knew you and saw you passing by and you looked, you'd get a big smile and a hearty wave that would brighten your day. Some of his friends would stop along the fence, waiting for him to look up from his tasks, then wave at him, eliciting the big smile he was known for! Good times!
He was predeceased by Claude and Hazel (parents), Virginia, Margaret, Charles and Frieda (siblings), and Guadalupe (wife). He is survived by sons: Jeff (Carol), Springfield VA and Paul (Sue), Cape Coral, FL and grandchildren: Reid (Danielle) and Allison (Jay).
Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 5, 2019