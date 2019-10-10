|
Clifford Collins
Fort Collins - Clifford Odell Collins, 94, of Fort Collins, died at his home on October 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Cliff was born in Senith, Missouri on October 21, 1925 to Virgil and Cora Collins. After school, Cliff joined the Navy during WW-II. He married Della Spangler on Feb. 15, 1944 and his last words were, "I Love Della". Cliff was adventurous and loved flying his Beechcraft Bonanza around California as a younger man and continued to ride his Honda Goldwing motorcycle until just a few years ago.
He was a successful real estate broker in Santa Ana, California until moving to Fort Collins in 1992 to be near his son and family. Cliff's favorite pastime was talking to people about his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Cliff loved the Word. One scripture that he had written in his notebook was Romans 10:17. "Consequently, faith comes from hearing the message, and the message is heard through the word about Christ". Cliff was a lifetime member of the First Assembly of God Church and a faithful member of Timberline Church in Fort Collins. He was as big in life as he was in his death. Survivors include his loving wife of 75 years, Della, son Steve and wife Brenda , granddaughter Jessica Guidotti and husband Jeff, and grandson Jack Odell Guidotti, all of Fort Collins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019, 10 AM at Timberline Church with a reception to follow. Pastor Steve Harris will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gideons International in care of Vessey Funeral Service. Please leave a condolence for the family at www.VesseyFuneralService.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019