Clinton Paul SayersDADAn explorer, intellectual, and purveyor of stories, Clinton Paul Sayers passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his home on September 14, 2020.Paul was born in Denver on May 9, 1942 to Warren and Iola Margaret Sayers. He was a graduate of East High School (it helped that the Spanish teacher promised a D if he would never take the class again) and a first generation graduate of University of CO Boulder with a history degree. It was Warren, his older brother by 9 years, who persuaded him to apply to medical school, and because it was wise to listen to big brother, Paul applied the last day applications were accepted. While at medical school at University of Colorado and during the Vietnam War, Paul enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Spain and England from 1968-1972 as an officer working in military hospitals.Paul finished his residency in Dermatology in Minneapolis (following the footsteps of a beloved professor) before starting his own practice in Fort Collins in 1975, retiring in 2011. Working with the people of Fort Collins, Steamboat Springs, Wellington and surrounding areas was a labor of love. Paul took great pleasure in picking his patients' brains to learn their life stories and worldly travels or press them for their favorite fishing holes. Paul was genuinely intrigued by people and their varied passions in life. There isn't anyone with whom he couldn't strike up a conversation.Most things in life were either classified as being "the best" or "the worst." Anyone who spent enough time with Paul would confirm that he'd often rate a meal or place as being the best...or the worst. It's hard to guess how many BEST meals this "good little eater" enjoyed during his lifetime.His personal accomplishments were many and include climbing all 54 Fourteeners in the continental US. He and Cheri, his wife of 55 years, pedaled the circumference of the US and rode throughout Europe in the company of his biking besties, the self-proclaimed "Geezers." Cheri trusted him implicitly while riding stoker on their tandem, a true tribute to Paul as anyone who has ridden a tandem would attest. He rode Ride the Rockies and the Triple Bypass multiple times. Loving a good challenge, he had a number of marathons under his belt. He ran the Rawhide Marathon in 3 hours 7 minutes and qualified and ran the Boston Marathon. Rather than tell you his results, he told an array of stories he accumulated during the hours of training with his friends.A seeker of knowledge and new experiences, Paul traveled extensively, visiting 34 countries (forgive us if we missed a few) for pleasure and service to others. He especially enjoyed Slovenia, South Africa, and Bolivia. He described his medical visit to Vietnam with Friendship Bridge as life changing as it was an honor meeting and working with amazing people. His bedside was stacked with books, and his favorite genre would depend on the last book that moved him. A trip to the zoo with his grandchildren was not complete unless every plaque was read and facts discussed, much to the chagrin of the kids.And if that was not enough, Paul took no prisoners in ping pong, and found a somewhat sadistic pleasure in winning. We can still hear his distinctive laugh, inherited by his children.Paul lived a full and generous life inspiring his children and grandchildren to be the best version of themselves and to be curious in their lives. Our family feels the immense loss of the best ever husband, father, and grandfather. We are profoundly grateful for our time together.Paul is survived by Cheryl Sayers, his wife; Stacey Sayers, Steve (and Katy) Sayers, and Adam (and Jamie) Sayers, his children. His beloved grandchildren include Jackson, Coleman, Cooper, Caden, Madalynn, and Olivia Sayers, and Alanna and Marin Hamill. He leaves behind brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law with whom he shared many adventures. Paul is predeceased by Warren and Iola Sayers, his parents, and Warren Sayers, his brother.We look forward to gathering and telling stories about Paul Sayers at a celebration of life sometime in 2021. Until then, messages, photos, and stories may be added atIn lieu of flowers, go for a bike ride or take a walk in the mountains and live your best story. To honor Paul's commitment to learning, the family is in the process of establishing the C. Paul Sayers Foundation. This will provide an annual college scholarship to a student from Poudre High School, the alma mater of his children. Late applications likely accepted. Details will be furnished at the celebration of life in 2021.