Durango - Clyde A. Hassett of Durango, CO passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020 surrounded by loving family after many years with Parkinson's Disease.



Clyde was born February 7, 1937 to parents Francis and Emily (Smoczynski) Hassett in Dunkirk, NY. He graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and began his professional career at GE where he worked on the Polaris missile project in PIttsfield, MA. There he met and married the love of his life, Dianna Bole in 1963.



Clyde and Dianna had three children, Susie, Karen and Eric. In 1965 Clyde accepted a position with Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, NY where the family lived until 1975 when Kodak transferred him to a new plant near Fort Collins, CO. The family enjoyed the move West and took numerous trips throughout the country in their conversion van, visiting many National Parks, eventually reaching most of the lower 48 states. In Colorado Clyde traded his hobby of sailing for skiing and hiking as well as daily swimming and running. He was a natural athlete, also enjoying golf, tennis, water skiing and mountain biking. After 25 wonderful years in Ft. Collins and following early retirement from Kodak, Clyde and Dianna moved to Durango, CO in 2001 to be near daughter Karen Littfin. They were warmly welcomed and made many friends, especially through Summit Church (FUMC). Beginning to battle Parkinson's Disease in his early 70's, Clyde was still skiing Purgatory slopes with style & mountain biking at Molas Pass.



Throughout his life Clyde took on many daunting home projects and volunteered his skills wherever help was needed. He was spiritual and an avid reader, with an insatiable search for truth and insight around life, love and faith. To all he encountered, he was kind, thoughtful, quick to help and never judgmental. He inspired us with the standards he set for honesty and integrity. Clyde will be forever missed by his wife Dianna and three children--Susie Hassett of Honolulu, HI; Karen Littfin (Rob) of Durango; and Eric Hassett (Gena) of Golden, CO; five grandchildren--Sean and Ryan Littfin, and Toby, Scotty and Anna Hassett; his brother, Robert Hassett of Annandale, VA, and numerous nephews, nieces and friends. A private Memorial Service was held August 13 at the Hassett home.









