Clyde D. Manke
Laporte - Clyde D. Manke, born Oct. 3, 1939 passed away at home May 31, 2020.
Surviving members include his wife Carol, children Kathy Morgan, Kevin Manke, Kelly Kissell, five grandchildren and one great-grandson. His wishes were to be cremated. No services are planned. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.