Services
Allnutt Funeral Services-Fort Collins
650 West Drake Road
Fort Collins, CO 80526
(970) 482-3208
Resources
More Obituaries for Colleen Callahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Colleen Gael Callahan


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Colleen Gael Callahan Obituary
Colleen Gael Callahan

Fort Collins - Colleen Gael Callahan passed away at her home on April 29, 2019. She was born in Fort Collins on January 21, 1958 to Betty Jensen and Jerry Callahan. Colleen was a graduate from Fort Collins High School in 1976 , and in 1980, graduated from Colorado State University. She held various positions with large corporations in Denver, Saint Louis , Hartford ,Philadelphia,

and Pasadena . Colleen is survived by her mother Betty Jensen, brothers Michael and Patrick Callahan, nephew Shaun, and niece Kaitlin Callahan. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Callahan ,and niece Shannon Callahan. At her request services will not be held . Colleen was cremated and laid to rest in Grandview cemetery in Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now