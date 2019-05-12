|
Colleen Gael Callahan
Fort Collins - Colleen Gael Callahan passed away at her home on April 29, 2019. She was born in Fort Collins on January 21, 1958 to Betty Jensen and Jerry Callahan. Colleen was a graduate from Fort Collins High School in 1976 , and in 1980, graduated from Colorado State University. She held various positions with large corporations in Denver, Saint Louis , Hartford ,Philadelphia,
and Pasadena . Colleen is survived by her mother Betty Jensen, brothers Michael and Patrick Callahan, nephew Shaun, and niece Kaitlin Callahan. She was preceded in death by her father Jerry Callahan ,and niece Shannon Callahan. At her request services will not be held . Colleen was cremated and laid to rest in Grandview cemetery in Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 12, 2019