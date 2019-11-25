|
Colleen Hanson
Fort Collins - Colleen Mary Hanson, 83, of Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Colleen was born on April 14, 1936, in Page, North Dakota, to Alice (Krabbenhoft) and Clarence Garrity. Colleen went to Interstate Business College in Fargo, North Dakota. She met Duane Harold Hanson, a student at North Dakota State University, at a church event and they were married on October 20, 1956.
Colleen and Duane had five children and raised them in Dickinson, North Dakota. Colleen and Duane moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1985. Colleen was very active in her church and various social groups.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Duane, and children Douglas (Donna), Kenton (Kara), Laurie (Wayne) Welken, Mark (Kendra), and son-in-law Stephen Bratton. Grandchildren of Colleen include Tyler Welken, Alison Welken, Jordan Hanson, Dillon Hanson, Kylan Hanson, Matthew Hanson, Andrew Hanson, and Cameron Hanson. Colleen was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Clarence Garrity, and her daughter, Rochelle Bratton.
A celebration of Colleen's life will take place on Sunday, December 8, at 4:00 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Fort Collins. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given in Colleen's name to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church and its Outreach Ministry program. Please visit www.goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019