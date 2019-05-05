|
Concetta Hvizda
Loveland - Concetta M. Hvizda, born June 20, 1938 in Danville, Pennsylvania died April 27, 2019 in Loveland, Colorado. She was predeceased by parents Agnes Radziszewski and Ernest Fanella. Connie graduated from Mt. Carmel Catholic High School and Geisinger School of Nursing in Pennsylvania. She loved working as an RN and retired from Sweet Brook Nursing Home, Williamstown, Massachusetts after 30 years of service.
Connie married Edward Hvizda in New Brunswick, NJ on March 1, 1958. They later divorced. Survivors include daughter, Lori Hvizda Ward (Ken Ward), Loveland; son, Gary Hvizda, Wheat Ridge; grandchildren, Alexandra, Kellis, and Julia Ward and Matthew and Nicholas Hvizda, and one great-granddaughter. Connie also leaves sister, Frances Cooley of Alabama; brother, Ernest Fanella (Linda) of Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 28, 10:00 am, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Loveland, followed by inurnment at Resthaven Memory Gardens, Ft. Collins. Gifts in Connie's memory may be made to nursing education at Geisinger.org or to Pathways Hospice. The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice and Visiting Angels for caring for Connie during her last days.
Published in The Coloradoan on May 5, 2019