Connie Sue Shull
Fort Collins - Connie Sue Shull, 57, died on January 27, 2020 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. She was born on September 23, 1962 at Dighton, Kansas the daughter of Carrol "Homer" & Joyce (Gunther) Shull.
Connie graduated from Dighton High School in 1981 and received her Associates Degree from Garden City Community College. She lived in several areas of Kansas before settling in Fort Collins where she spent the majority of her adult life. Her passions included riding motorcycles, decorative interior house painting, restoring old trunks and many other creative outlets.
She is survived by her Mother- Joyce Shull of Dighton, Sister- Margaret (Allen) Honeyman of Plano, Texas, Brothers- Kendell Shull of Roeland Park, Kansas and Kent (Michelle) Shull of Dighton, Kansas and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Father.
Connie requested that no funeral service be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church of Dighton in care of Boomhower Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020