Services
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Fort Collins - Corinne H. Peck, 88, died Wednesday, May 6, after a brief illness. A Fort Collins resident since 1982, she formerly worked at the Transfort bus facility. She was married to John Henry Peck for 62 years prior to his death in 2015.

A native Iowan, Corinne traveled throughout the world and journaled her adventures in word and pictures. She was an active member of Plymouth Congregational UCC, where she directed any memorial gifts.

Among her survivors are three children, Deborah (John Johnson) of Fort Collins, Katherine of Denver and Steven (Mary) of Broomfield; five grandchildren; a brother and many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. For her life story, visit goesfuneralcare.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 8 to May 10, 2020
