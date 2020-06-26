Cruz Godinez



Loveland - Cruz Godinez was born May 3, 1932 to Jesus and Augustina Godinez in Fort Collins, CO. He graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1951. In 1954, he married his first and only love Francesca Vigil; July 2nd would have marked their 66th wedding anniversary. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working at Cedar Plastics, Forney Industries, Benachec Tool and Die, Teledyne Water Pik, Casa Godinez, Spradley-Barr and In-Situ. Cruz retired at the age of 81 as a senior tool and die maker. He was well respected and liked wherever he went.



On June 25, 2020 Cruz passed away quietly at home, where he was cared for by his son for over eight years. Cruz was 88 years old. He was a two-time cancer survivor and battled a lifelong congenital heart defect.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Augustina Godinez; wife, Francesca Vigil-Godinez; and three brothers, Joe, Nick, and Jesse Godinez.



He is survived by his brothers, Willie Godinez and Augie (Rosie) Godinez; his children, Monica (Brent) Pankievich and Tony (Jeanne) Godinez; his grandchildren, Kasha, Brent, Jacob, Alison, Antoinette (Jason); his great grandchildren, Wyatt (Summer), Morgan, Rion, Marisa, Taylor, Dominic and Max; and his great-great grandson, Bentlee.



Cruz enjoyed music and played piano, guitar, concertina, and bongos. In his younger days he enjoyed softball and boxing. Being a southpaw, Cruz was known to his friends as "lefty." To his family, he was grandpa, gramps, compa, or Papi. He also loved his westerns, bowling, dancing, and his grandkids. He will be dearly missed.



A viewing will be held at Resthaven on July 1st from 5-7 pm and July 2nd from 10am-12pm, with services following at Resthaven on July 2nd at noon to honor Cruz Godinez.



There will be a private family interment at a later date.



Resthaven Funeral Home is located at 8426 S. Hwy 287, Fort Collins, CO 80525.









