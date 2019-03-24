|
|
Dale Meyers
Fort Collins - Dale Meyers, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He maintained a positive attitude throughout a difficult battle with cancer, passing suddenly but never giving up his fighting spirit.For more about Dale or to leave a message in his on-line guestbook please go to https://www.vesseyfuneralservice.com/obituary . In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to SGI-USA or to RCVFD in his name. Links to these organizations can be found on the above webpage. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM at the Lodge at MacKenzie Place, 4751 Pleasant Oak Drive, Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2019