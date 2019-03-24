Services
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Lodge at MacKenzie Place
4751 Pleasant Oak Drive
Fort Collins., CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Meyers

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dale Meyers Obituary
Dale Meyers

Fort Collins - Dale Meyers, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 15, 2019, at the age of 70. He maintained a positive attitude throughout a difficult battle with cancer, passing suddenly but never giving up his fighting spirit.For more about Dale or to leave a message in his on-line guestbook please go to https://www.vesseyfuneralservice.com/obituary . In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to SGI-USA or to RCVFD in his name. Links to these organizations can be found on the above webpage. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 1:00 PM at the Lodge at MacKenzie Place, 4751 Pleasant Oak Drive, Fort Collins.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 24 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now