Daniel B. Jinich, MD
- - Daniel B. Jinich, MD, aka "Dr. Dan," died unexpectedly March 27, 2019 after an accidental fall on his property overlooking Horsetooth Reservoir. He was 65 years old. He leaves behind an extended family, including his daughter, mother, sister and three brothers, sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and many cousins in the United States and Mexico. And we can't leave out his dogs Baxter and Bramley.
Dr. Dan was born in Mexico City, Mexico, where his father practiced and taught medicine. As a small boy, he learned from his father to treat the person rather than the illness. Dr. Dan was a humanistic physician who knew that a compassionate relationship and authentic connection could be helpful in the art of healing, and he was known and respected as a caring doctor who listened to his patients and gave them time to talk and to heal.
Dan received a B.A. with honors from Swarthmore College in 1976, and his M.D. from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas in 1979. He completed three years of residency specializing in family medicine in 1983 at San Pedro Peninsula Hospital in San Pedro, California.
Dan moved to Fort Collins in 1983, where he maintained a private practice for 36 years. For the past 16 years, he was also the team physician for the Colorado Eagles hockey team. He was a former chairperson for the Board for both Larimer
Humane Society and 3Hopeful Hearts, a non-profit dedicated to supporting families after the loss of a child. Dan's life was tragically marked 10 years ago by the sudden and tragic death of his daughter, Johanna Justin-Jinich.
Dan was a good, caring, wonderful, and funny person. He was a loving brother and uncle, a silly great uncle, and an amazing son. He leaves behind many good friends, loyal and wonderful patients, a beloved office staff, colleagues in medicine, and the community at large of Fort Collins, which he loved and considered his home and his community. He will be deeply missed.
A public memorial service in his honor will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 2pm—5pm at Windsong Estate Event Center, 2901 Saddler Blvd., Fort Collins, CO 80524.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Dan's name to 3Hopeful Hearts (www.3hopefulhearts.com).
