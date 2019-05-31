|
Daniel Edward Wilcox, III
Fort Collins - Daniel Edward Wilcox, III was born in Madang, Papua New Guinea on July 27, 1981 and passed away at his home in Fort Collins, Colorado, on May 26, 2019. He was 37 years old. Daniel graduated as Valedictorian from high school in Toledo, Oregon in 1999. He received a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering from Oregon State, then an MBA from Portland State. He worked as a Senior Financial Analyst for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.
Daniel had an interesting childhood, growing up in the jungles of Papua New Guinea among the Kianyele people, about 70 miles from the end of the nearest road. He loved traveling and working with wood.
Daniel was loyal and caring to friends and family. He especially loved children and animals. He is survived by his parents, a sister, a brother-in-law, and their three children. There are several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends as well.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 1 to 4 pm at 255 Linden Street, Fort Collins. All family and friends are invited.
