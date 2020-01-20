|
Daniel Newton Daron
Fort Collins - Our loving Husband, Father, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa, Daniel Daron, passed away on January 15th, 2020.
Dan was born November 1933 in Flat Rock, Illinois to parents Everett and Mae Daron. Dan grew up on the family farm with his four sisters, Ruby, Laura, Alma and Maxine. In 1953 he was drafted into the Army. Ten days prior to leaving for Korea, Dan married Sally Radebaugh.
After returning home from Korea, Dan and Sally moved to Chicago and they welcomed their first daughter, Sherry. The family moved to Robinson in 1958 where they added Steve to their family. In 1960 they moved to Rockford, IL where Dan started his 33 year career with Woodward Governor. It was while they lived in Rockford that Becky was added to their family. In 1967 the family moved with a group of 40 Woodward families to Ft. Collins.
Words can't express what an incredible "Daddy" Dan was. Dan played an integral role in raising his three grandchildren attending nearly all of their activities. He would beam with joy when spending time with his great-granddaughters.
After retiring from Woodward in 1993, Dan drove as a volunteer for SAINT.
Dan was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church for over 50 years. While a member he served on multiple boards.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby, son Steve Daron and daughter Sherry Daron. Dan is survived by his wife Sally Daron, daughter Becky Braun (Jim), grandsons Aaron Braun (Annika), Kevin Braun, granddaughter Meghan Braun and great-granddaughters Makenzie and Myla.
Dan's family will be honoring him in a memorial service at Christ United Methodist Church on Friday, January 24th at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Pathways Hospice of Northern Colorado.
A complete obituary can be found at www.allnuttftcollins.com where memories and condolences can be shared.
Published in The Coloradoan from Jan. 20 to Jan. 26, 2020