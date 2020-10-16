Daniel Richard Forkel



Daniel Richard Forkel, devoted husband, loving father, and beloved grandfather, passed away at age 86 right before midnight Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 in Naples, Florida.



Dan was born July 19, 1934 in New York to Daniel and Mary Forkel. On April 24th, 1955 he married Joan Elaine Rowland. After being drafted to the United States Army and serving for 2 years, Dan and Joan decided to start their family. In 1959 they welcomed their first child, a daughter, Kathleen; the following year delivered their first son, Thomas, and a year after that, they completed their bunch with another daughter, Susan. Dan worked for Eastman Kodak in the film division, which is what eventually moved the Forkel family from Hilton, New York to Fort Collins, Colorado in 1975. He retired from Kodak after 32 years in 1982. In 2003, after 48 years of marriage, Dan said goodbye to Joan after she lost her battle with colon cancer.



A family vacation to Cozumel, Mexico in 2005 introduced Dan to his second wife, Lucia D'agostino. Lucia infused Dan with new life and provided him so much happiness. Like him, her children and grandchildren meant the world to her. They were married February 17th, 2009. In their first years together, they split their time between Colorado, where Dan's family presided, and Canada, where Lucia's lived. They moved to Naples, Florida in 2016 to enjoy the warmer weather and year-round pool access.



Dan was larger than life. His greatest joy was to make people laugh and his knack for remembering jokes only rivalled his expansive trivia knowledge, which he brought out during every family meal. Dan made an impression wherever he went and never had trouble meeting new people. At one point, Dan couldn't even eat at one of his many favorite restaurants in Fort Collins without the owners coming out to visit with him. He enjoyed playing many games, but he exceled at bowling, tennis, and horseshoes. His other hobbies included swimming at the neighborhood pool, reading, and keeping his lawn pristine. However, Dan was most alive when he was with his family.



Dan is survived by his 3 children, Kathy, Tom, and Sue; four grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his second wife, Lucia; and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be missed immeasurably.









