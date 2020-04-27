|
Darlene Faye Smika
Fort Collins - Darlene Faye Wilson of Fort Collins, Colorado was born December 15, 1937 in Lacrosse, Kansas, the daughter of Everett and Ruth Renner Wilson.
Darlene graduated from Larned High School and attended Kansas State University for two years. She married Darryl Eugene Smika on August 16, 1956 at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church, Ash Valley, Kansas. They were married 26 years and raised for children before divorcing.
After raising her family, Darlene worked for the Area Agency on Aging in Akron, Colorado and then as a CNA and medical records clerk in Ft. Collins. She also enjoyed gardening, hiking and spending time in nature as well as baking and spending time with her family. Darlene was a member of Beta Psi Sorority and the United Methodist church.
Besides her parents, Darlene is preceded in death by her brother, Merle, sister Louise and son Thayne.
Survivors include daughter Rejeana and her husband Wendell Green; daughter Lavona Wolfersperger; daughter Tava and her husband Rob Owens; granddaughter Mandy (Mandeline) and her husband Shawn Pedigo; grandsons Nikolas and Michael Wolfersperger and her sister Beth Burke.
Funeral services will be Friday, May 1 at 1:00pm at the Allnutt Funeral Services Drake Road Chapel in Fort Collins. Visitation will be at 12:00pm.
Burial will be at Larned Cemetery in Larned, KS.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, The National Park Foundation or the Diabetes Association, all in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Published in The Coloradoan from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020