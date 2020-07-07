Darlene Fern (Schweisthal) Coor
Fort Collins - Darlene Fern Coor, 91, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on July 6, 2020.
Darlene was born on August 19, 1928 in Park Ridge, Illinois. She graduated from Alvernia High School in Chicago, Illinois and married James Richard Coor on May 31, 1947 at St. Andrew Church in Chicago, Illinois. Together they adopted and raised their beloved daughter, Carol Ann. Darlene worked in real estate and later as a secretary. Both she and her husband Dick (James Richard) were avid antique collectors. They owned and operated an antique shop in Palatine, Illinois. She moved to Colorado in 1994 after the death of her husband, Dick, to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Schweisthal; husband, James R. Coor; daughter, Carol Ann Kawamoto; sisters, Marie Cook and Dorothy Almy; and brother Martin Schweisthal. She is survived by son-in law, Gary Kawamoto, nieces and a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. The Mass will be preceded by the recitation of the Rosary at 1:30 pm.
The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice for their loving support.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 N. Howes, Fort Collins, CO 80521.
