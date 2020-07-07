1/1
Darlene Fern (Schweisthal) Coor
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Fern (Schweisthal) Coor

Fort Collins - Darlene Fern Coor, 91, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on July 6, 2020.

Darlene was born on August 19, 1928 in Park Ridge, Illinois. She graduated from Alvernia High School in Chicago, Illinois and married James Richard Coor on May 31, 1947 at St. Andrew Church in Chicago, Illinois. Together they adopted and raised their beloved daughter, Carol Ann. Darlene worked in real estate and later as a secretary. Both she and her husband Dick (James Richard) were avid antique collectors. They owned and operated an antique shop in Palatine, Illinois. She moved to Colorado in 1994 after the death of her husband, Dick, to be closer to family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Schweisthal; husband, James R. Coor; daughter, Carol Ann Kawamoto; sisters, Marie Cook and Dorothy Almy; and brother Martin Schweisthal. She is survived by son-in law, Gary Kawamoto, nieces and a nephew, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, July 9th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Collins. The Mass will be preceded by the recitation of the Rosary at 1:30 pm.

The family would like to thank Pathways Hospice for their loving support.

In lieu of flowers, consider donations to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 N. Howes, Fort Collins, CO 80521.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to share condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Rosary
01:30 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved