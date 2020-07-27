1/1
Darlene June Mannon
Darlene June Mannon

83, 6-21-37 / 7-22-20

After a short illness, Darlene passed away 7-22-20 to be with the love of her life Rollie, whom she had missed every day since he passed December 2015.

Rollie and Darlene had four children, Cindy Finn (Kevin), Mark (Roberta), Gina Hobson, Lana Krauss, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren.

Darlene was an accomplished athlete and was a champion sprinter in her younger years. She was a voracious reader and a huge fan of football. If there was a game on T.V. , she was watching it.

Her hobbies included boating, water skiing, planning and hosting pool parties and family gatherings. Most of all, she lived and taught family first. Her love and devotion to her family was extraordinary. It was a blessing to have been raised by our Mom and Dad.

Ever the task master, she made sure all was in order when Rollie came home from work, as well as her staff at CSU campus at Ellis Hall. Everything was in tip top shape. Needless to say, each of her children were prepared when it came time to leave the nest.

Special thanks to grandson Matt McNaney who was with her in her last moments providing comfort to her.




Published in Coloradoan from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 27, 2020
I will miss her laugh, the pool parties were so much fun, I’m glad that she is with Uncle Rollie. Her memory will carry on. God bless her children, grandchildren and everyone that knew and loved her.
Crystal-Dawn C.
Family
