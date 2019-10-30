Services
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD 57702
605-343-0077
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
2700 Jackson Boulevard
Rapid City, SD 57702
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Darold Petersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darold W. "Pete" Petersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darold W. "Pete" Petersen Obituary
Darold W. "Pete" Petersen

Ft. Collins - Darold W. "Pete" Petersen, 96, died October 25, 2019 in Ft. Collins, CO at the Good Samaritan nursing home where he received excellent care, made many friends and was loved by all.

He is survived by children Ron Petersen, Fort Collins and Becky Braden, Aurora, 7 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City.

Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery with full military honors.

His full online obituary and guestbook are available at

www.osheimschmidt.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -