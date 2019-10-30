|
|
Darold W. "Pete" Petersen
Ft. Collins - Darold W. "Pete" Petersen, 96, died October 25, 2019 in Ft. Collins, CO at the Good Samaritan nursing home where he received excellent care, made many friends and was loved by all.
He is survived by children Ron Petersen, Fort Collins and Becky Braden, Aurora, 7 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City.
Burial will be at Pine Lawn Cemetery with full military honors.
His full online obituary and guestbook are available at
www.osheimschmidt.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019