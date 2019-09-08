|
|
Darrell Call
Greeley - Darrell Call of Greeley, CO went to be with Christ August 30, 2019. He was born September 6, 1949, to James Arnold and Eula Call in Kansas City, MO. He was raised in Sterling, CO with his younger brother, Roger. He is preceded in death by his late wife Donna Call. He leaves his wife Jane Reedall Call, nine children and their spouses, twenty four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. His memorial service is Tuesday September 10th at 11:00a.m. at Calvary Chapel, Greeley, CO. Viewing will be from 10:00am - 10:30am, prior to the service.
The full obituary is found at www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Coloradoan from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019