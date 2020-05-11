Resources
Loveland - After a long battle with Dementia, David left us peacefully at Aspen House Assisted Living on May 7, 2020.

David was born in London, England and spent his childhood there during World War 2.

He moved to Scotland in his late teens and completed a degree in Logic and Philosophy at St Andrews University. He then completed his education by gaining a PHD from University Of Michigan at Ann Arbor. David subsequently taught Logic and Philosophy at Manchester University and then returned to Scotland to teach both subjects at Glasgow University, eventually retiring from there, to start a new life in Fort Collins, Colorado with his 2nd wife Jennifer. David did some guest teaching at CSU before fully retiring from the academic world.

A master of many trades, David enjoyed computer programming, building violins, playing the violin, woodworking and cooking. He developed the 'Valsa', a low cost easily constructed balsa wood kit violin, which he developed as a low cost alternative for children who could not afford to buy a real violin. Sadly, his dementia was developing and he was unable to take his plans for the Valsa to fruition.

David loved traveling and enjoyed listening to classical music accompanied by a good bottle of wine and a book.

As David was an atheist, there will be no service and his family plan to commemorate him privately at a later date. Donations to honor him can be made to the .

David's surviving family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff at Aspen House, Loveland and the staff at Pathways of Northern Colorado who cared for David in his last years.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 33 years Jennifer Bell

Preceded in death by his parents George and Olive Bell

Preceded in death by his sister Ruth Bell

Survived by his two sons Hugh and Adam Bell and his daughter Tessa Widerman.

Survived by his grandchildren Victoria, Lucy, Alice and Charlotte
Published in The Coloradoan from May 11 to May 13, 2020
