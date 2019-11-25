|
|
David Charles Bradley
Fort Collins - David Charles Bradley (AKA D. Charles, Chuck, Charlie) passed away quietly of natural causes on Sunday, November 10 in Fort Collins, CO. He was born on May 28, 1951 in Litchfield, IL, grew up in Bloomington, MN and attended John F. Kennedy HS, graduating in 1969. He attended Hamline University in St. Paul, and Colorado State University in Fort Collins. He was a proud member of the Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity.
During the 1970s Chuck was a flight attendant for Braniff International Airlines. It may have been one of the happiest periods in his life. Based at any given time out of Dallas, Boston or Los Angeles, he saw the world.
When furloughed by Braniff, Chuck returned to Minneapolis and met his wife of 29 years, Barbara Tofte. Their married life in the San Francisco area and then Las Vegas was another source of joy for him.
Chuck and Barbie eventually went their separate ways with Chuck returning to Colorado to make his home in Fort Collins. There he found friendship and kindred spirits with the residents of Oakbrook Apartments and worshippers at Mill City Church. He was a faithful greeter, come rain or shine, at the latter.
At the end of his life, Chuck suffered from many maladies, but now he is free from his broken body. His surviving siblings (Joy Bradley - San Clemente, CA and Kip Bradley - Fort Worth, TX/Santa Barbara, CA) are grateful that the Lord called his faithful servant home and he suffers no more.
There will be no memorial. His remains were released in the great outdoors of the Colorado Rockies. If you would care to remember Chuck, please consider a donation to:
Mill City Church
4424 Innovation Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019