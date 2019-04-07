|
|
David Copley Van Metre
Fort collins - David Copley Van Metre, age 55, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019. He was desperately loved and esteemed by his family and friends. Dave was well known through his work at the veterinary school, but his greatest joy came at home with his wife and their two boys. Dave was a very committed and involved father and took great joy in watching his boys' athletic and other accomplishments. He was selfless, wise, loving, and infinitely kind. He was a light to those who were lucky enough to be part of his life.
He was born in Salina, Kansas on March 5, 1964. He graduated Omaha Central High in 1982. He was a graduate of Cornell University and Cornell Veterinary School. He was an Academic All-American football player while at Cornell. His academic training included UC Davis, Washington State, Kansas State and a few others. Dr. Van Metre was a livestock veterinarian at Colorado State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital for 20 years. He was a gifted teacher and veterinarian, a beloved mentor, and a man of strength, wisdom and kindness. He remained humble and kind despite his many achievements.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Robin Van Metre; two sons, Aaron and Joe; his father, David Ure Van Metre; and his brother, James. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Van Metre.
Dave was a loving father, mentor, coach and friend. It is with great sorrow that we note his passing.
A Memorial Service will be offered in the near future to commemorate his life. Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019