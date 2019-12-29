|
David "Dave" John Pietenpol
Fort Collins - David "Dave" John Pietenpol, born January 25, 1957, passed away in Fort Collins, CO on December 26, 2019, after an almost year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Dave believed that what he did in life was not as important as who he was. To him, character, principles, and decency were the mark of a life well-lived. He is remembered for his honesty, humility, kindness, generosity, fortitude, sense of humor and love for his family- a legacy of which he should be proud.
Dave's greatest pride and joy was his family. Even from a young age, Dave knew the importance of family. He loved his parents, William "Pete" and Marlea, and spoke often of how lucky he was to have such great parents. He believed older sisters were for tormenting when he was young, but he eventually grew up and decided his sister, Lynn, was his best friend. Dave loved being an uncle to Brian (Kate) Johnson and Alison (Larry) Johnson-Burger. He married the love of his life, Charlotte West-Pietenpol, in June of 1983. Together they built a life of commitment, compassion, and friendship. Their four children, Charles "Chase", Annelise, Anika, and Bryce are lucky to have their dad as a role model. Dave always regarded his children as his greatest achievement.
Dave was remarkably humble and he would often hide his intelligence and perceptiveness. However, he was deeply astute and could tell what the people around him needed. He would quietly provide support to fulfill these needs, often without his loved ones realizing he was supporting them. He was caring and generous and he always treated the people around him well.
Dave was also an astute businessman. He could sense opportunity and worked tirelessly to provide for his family, yet Dave never strayed from the path set by his principles. He believed a good businessman had to pass the mirror test: "can you look into a mirror and like the person you see looking back at you?" He never failed the test. This mirror test was also personified in his leadership roles within Habitat for Humanity, Front Range Exceptional Equestrians, and Boy Scouts of America.
Dave was an avid brewer, first brewing beer, then cider, and finally wine. He was sometimes a little overzealous with his wine-making and ended up with hundreds of bottles of the stuff. Some of it was even good! He had visions of spending his retirement sharing a bottle of wine and cheese with friends and family. The companionship of his people meant the world to Dave and he was always ready to open a bottle and share. He had retired a month before being diagnosed, but he managed to leave behind a remarkable store of wine for his family.
Dave is survived by his wife, children, father, niece and nephew, and his brother- and sister-in law, Ken and Nancy Johnson. He is preceded in death by his mother, sister, and grandparents.
From the first moment of his diagnosis, Dave knew he was fighting for his life. While the statistics on pancreatic cancer are grim, Dave never stopped fighting. He always knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that he would beat the cancer; he might be a casualty in the war, but the cancer was always going to lose. He maintained his dignity, grace, and fighting spirit throughout the process.
The funeral service will be Friday, January 3 at 10:00am at Allnutt Funeral Service- Drake Road Chapel, 650 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins, CO. Dave hated wearing ties and the family requests that no ties be worn to his funeral. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, Pathways Hospice caregivers, family, neighbors, and friends who supported Dave and his family during his battle. In lieu of flowers, Dave requested donations to:
BSA Troop 97
2151 Friar Tuck Ct
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Published in The Coloradoan from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020