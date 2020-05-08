|
David M. Swift
Fort Collins - I believe firmly that quality of life is more important than quantity." — David M. Swift on April 4, 2017
David Munson Swift was born in January, 1941 in Washington, D. C. and passed away in April, 2020 at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. He passed peacefully after a two month battle to recover from quadruple bypass surgery.
Dave's loved ones are devastated by their loss, but are very comforted by the fact that he lived an amazing life. He loved his family, his work, and the natural world in equal measure. Dave traveled the world for both his work as a systems ecologist and for the pleasure (and sometimes pain) of experiencing other cultures and landscapes. Places he visited include Kenya (with the people of Turkana), Tanzania, Morocco, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Nepal, South Korea, China, Argentina, Mexico, Guatemala, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, many countries in Europe, and Canada. He actually rode his motorcycle to some of these countries!
Dave's passions included teaching, hiking, bird and flower identification, bicycle riding, classical music, fine art, cooking and baking, carefully crafting his poetry, writing scathing editorials to the Coloradoan, and finding money. These are all things that he enjoyed sharing with friends and family - it was an expression of his love. His one great regret in life is that he was unable to retrieve a quarter from the too-busy intersection of Harmony and Timberline, which he spotted whilst on a bike ride. That quarter was his white whale, for sure. That, and not being able to vote against Trump in the next presidential election.
His loved ones will miss him terribly, but his legacy lives on through each of them.
David was a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father and grand-father. He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Louise Swift Workman, and his son Ethan David Swift, and their mother, Marolyn Joy Swift, his first wife. He married Liliana Noemi Castro in 1996 and is survived by Lili and his step-son, Nicolas Storellicastro, step-daughter, Luciana Storelli Castro, and mother-in-law, Amalia Santos de Castro. David is also survived by his son-in-law, Jarret Workman, daughter-in-laws, Genevieve Swift and Allison Storellicastro. He is survived by seven grandchildren: Colton Workman, Claire Workman, Cade Workman, Lorelei Swift, Maximo Storellicastro, Desmond Swift, and Santos Storellicastro. David is survived by his brother Paul Swift, and sisters Carolyn Swift and Joanne Rhodes. Lastly, David is survived by extended family and friends, including his beloved NREL family at Colorado State University. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Munson Swift, and his mother, Elizabeth Stroble Cain Swift.
You are invited to visit www.davidmswift.com, to share memories, find some of the gifts Dave left such as recipes, poetry, and photography; it is also where family will share information about his Memorial, when we are all able to gather once again.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 8 to May 10, 2020