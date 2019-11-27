|
David "Mark" Murphy
Colorado Springs - David "Mark" Murphy, 66, of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away in his home surrounded by family on Monday, November 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mark was born at the Naval Hospital in Great Lakes, Illinois on June 7, 1953, the eldest of three boys. His father retired in 1970 (USAF) to Durango, Colorado, where Mark graduated from Durango High School in 1971. He earned a degree in Microbiology at CSU in Fort Collins in 1974, married his loving wife Helen "Pat" Lindsay of forty-two years and raised four children. He launched a professional painting career in Fort Collins, had a very deep faith, and was actively involved in the church. Mid-life brought a twelve year adventure in Maryland where he satisfied his passion for boats, building and finishing his creations with a master's touch. He and Pat retired in Colorado Springs.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Marjorie Murphy; brother, Ted Murphy; grandparents, Martin and Aurora Murphy, and Theodore and Josephine Reed.
Mark is survived by his wife; brother, Dan (Teresa) Murphy; his four children, Nathan (Sarah) Murphy, Katie (Caleb) Lambert, Amanda (Chris) Wu, and Laura (Paul) Spies; eleven grandchildren, Emmett, Malia, Ezekiel, Silas, Vera, Liberty, Hannah, Zachery, Peyton, Owen and Teagan.
Visitation, 1:00PM-2:00PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Funeral Service immediately following, 2:00PM, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923. Reception following off-site.
Graveside Service, 10:00AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, Eastonville Cemetery, 12558 Meridian Road, Elbert, Colorado 80106.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions in Mark's honor to lifefortheinnocent.org
For the full obituary, please visit tsfs.co
Published in The Coloradoan from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019