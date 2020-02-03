|
|
David R. Anderson
Fort Collins - David R. Anderson, Fort Collins, was born on December 13, 1942 in Norton, KS, and passed away on February 1, 2020 after a two-year battle with leukemia and Parkinson's disease. Before retiring, he was both a professor in CSU's Department of Fishery and Wildlife Biology and a Unit Leader for the Fish and Wildlife Service. A memorial celebration of David's life will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. More information about David's career and interests is available online at https://sites.warnercnr.colostate.edu/anderson/. Visit bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to send condolences and read the full obituary.
Published in The Coloradoan from Feb. 3 to Feb. 9, 2020