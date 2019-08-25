Services
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
(303) 776-2313
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Ahlberg Funeral Chapel
326 Terry Street
Longmont, CO 80501
David Randall Schaefer


1963 - 2019
David Randall Schaefer Obituary
David Randall Schaefer

Westminster - David Randall Schaefer, 55, passed away August 20, 2019. David was born December 10, 1963 in Greeley, CO to Donald and Betty (Aschenbrenner) Schaefer. He grew up in Windsor, CO and graduated from Broomfield High School.

David attended C.U. Boulder for two years. He then went to work for Rocky Flatts where he worked as a Radiological Control Technician for his entire career. David enjoyed fishing, skiing, hiking and climbing mountains.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; Henry and Delma Aschenbrenner and Jacob and Marie Schaefer, his father and three siblings; Russell Schaefer, Delma Muhle and Jacob Schaefer. David is survived by his mother, Betty Schaefer, a nephew, Matthew Muhle and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 26 at Ahlberg Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Myotonic Dystrophy Association at https://www.mda.org/disease/myotonic-dystrophy.

Please visit www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com to share condolences.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 25, 2019
