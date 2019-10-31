Services
Martin Mortuary
550 North Ave
Grand Junction, CO 81501
(970) 243-1538
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Rams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Rams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Rams Obituary
Deborah Rams

Meeker - Deborah Rams (Debbie Sheehan), passed away on October 28, 2019 in Meeker, CO. Debbie was a loving mother, teacher, and a beautiful friend to so many. She was born on October 15, 1963 in Oak Park, Illinois and achieved many accomplishments in her life. Debbie attended Rocky Mountain High School-1982, received a Bachelors of Arts degree from Colorado State University-1987, and a Masters of Special Education from UCCS-2009. She loved and was loved deeply by her two daughters Courtney and Caitlin Rams. Debbie worked as an elementary Art and Special Education teacher. She had a big heart, enjoyed working with kids and helping those around her in need. Debbie loved the simple things in life; the beautiful mountains, a meaningful country song, making homemade pizza with her daughters and sharing a laugh for the day with friends. A loving sister to Marcus Sheehan, Dan Sheehan, and Michelle Been, and a beloved daughter of Marlene and Timothy Sheehan. Debbie was truly an angel. Her faith in God was bigger than this world could hold. Her belief in the power of guardian angels will have her overlooking all the lives she touched as an angel herself. May the love given to her by her daughters spread to the moon and back forever and always. An intimate celebration of life will be held for friends in Meeker on Wednesday, November 6th 4-7 pm at the Old West Heritage Cultural Center, 517 Park Ave, Meeker, CO 81641. A formal service for friends and family will take place Friday, November 8th 2pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 West Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521. Burial to remain private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Debbie's honor to a . Suggestions include Colorado Horsepower-Equine Assisted Therapy, Walbridge Wing Nursing Home, and Meeker Education Foundation.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -