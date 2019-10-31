|
Deborah Rams
Meeker - Deborah Rams (Debbie Sheehan), passed away on October 28, 2019 in Meeker, CO. Debbie was a loving mother, teacher, and a beautiful friend to so many. She was born on October 15, 1963 in Oak Park, Illinois and achieved many accomplishments in her life. Debbie attended Rocky Mountain High School-1982, received a Bachelors of Arts degree from Colorado State University-1987, and a Masters of Special Education from UCCS-2009. She loved and was loved deeply by her two daughters Courtney and Caitlin Rams. Debbie worked as an elementary Art and Special Education teacher. She had a big heart, enjoyed working with kids and helping those around her in need. Debbie loved the simple things in life; the beautiful mountains, a meaningful country song, making homemade pizza with her daughters and sharing a laugh for the day with friends. A loving sister to Marcus Sheehan, Dan Sheehan, and Michelle Been, and a beloved daughter of Marlene and Timothy Sheehan. Debbie was truly an angel. Her faith in God was bigger than this world could hold. Her belief in the power of guardian angels will have her overlooking all the lives she touched as an angel herself. May the love given to her by her daughters spread to the moon and back forever and always. An intimate celebration of life will be held for friends in Meeker on Wednesday, November 6th 4-7 pm at the Old West Heritage Cultural Center, 517 Park Ave, Meeker, CO 81641. A formal service for friends and family will take place Friday, November 8th 2pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 300 West Mountain Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521. Burial to remain private. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Debbie's honor to a . Suggestions include Colorado Horsepower-Equine Assisted Therapy, Walbridge Wing Nursing Home, and Meeker Education Foundation.
Published in The Coloradoan from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019