Delores Jean Blehm
St. Louis, MO - Delores Jean Blehm of St. Louis, MO died September 14, 2020. She was born May 10, 1943, in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and raised on a farm near Wellington, Colorado. Delores graduated from Wellington High School in 1961. She graduated from CSU in 1965 with a major in Chemistry and moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in September 1965, where she worked as a Research Chemist.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Clara Fabrizius Blehm, and her younger brother, Vernon Blehm. She is survived by cousins Kathleen Roesner and Susie Reager of Colorado, Jacque Newport and Shirley Schnug of Wyoming, and Dwayne Dietz of Montana. She had many loyal friends in Missouri, Colorado, and other states.
See an extended obituary at www.luptonchapel.com
. Celebration of life services will be held in St. Louis at Tower Grove Park, Sons of Rest Pavilion, on October 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Search for a live Facebook event, Celebration if Life: Delores Blehm, to view the service. Her ashes will be scattered in the Memorial Garden at First Unitarian Church in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, please contribute directly to the First Unitarian Church of St. Louis, 5007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.