Dennis Gene Harris



Inola, OK - Dennis Gene Harris passed away on June 20, 2020 in Inola, OK, surrounded by his family.



Dennis was born August 9, 1954, in Quincy, Illinois. Dennis grew up in a noisy household with two brothers (one older and one younger) and a twin sister. Dennis attended LaPorte schools and graduated from Poudre High School in 1973 where he was active in 4-H, FFA and High School Rodeo.



Dennis's childhood days were spent riding horses and fishing, two activities he enjoyed throughout his life. Dennis began steer riding during his middle school years, culminating in a bull riding career at the professional level. He was proud to achieve his goal of competing at the "Daddy of 'em All" Frontier Days Rodeo in Cheyenne. Always modest and unassuming were Dennis's most endearing attributes. In the rodeo arena, he was no different. He was humble when he won and gracious when he didn't.



Dennis married Jeannie Sexton is 1979. Although, they later divorced and their lives took different paths, they shared a true and rare affection for one another until his death.



Those who welcomed Dennis to his eternal home included his father, Gene Harris, and his brothers, Gerald (Jerry) and Kurt (K.C.) Harris.



Dennis leaves behind his mother, Wanda, twin sister, Diana Hollaway, and nieces, nephews Jered Hollaway, Lindsey (Troy) Yoder, Keaton (Liza) Harris, KayLeigh Harris, Kathryn Harris, as well as great-nieces and nephews.



Dennis is remembered as a loving son, devoted brother, a fun and humorous uncle, and a loyal friend.



Many thanks to special friends John and Jo Carnazzo for the generous hospitality they always showed Dennis.



Immense gratitude is extended to Jane Luettgen who demonstrated unlimited kindness and compassion to Dennis during his illness.



Arrangements are pending for later this summer.









