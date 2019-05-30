|
Dian M. Kiefer
Fort Collins - Dian was born and raised in Wisconsin before moving to Ft Collins Colorado in 1958. She graduated from LPN training and worked several years as a nurse before retiring after 19 years with Poudre Valley Hospital. She was blessed to have an extended life due to a liver and kidney transplant. Her kidney donor was her granddaughter Bobbie.
Dian loved spending time at home with the dogs, reading her bible and devotions in her backyard flower gardens. She loved baking breads and treats to give away. Her favorite pass time was looking for bargains at thrift shops and garage sales.
Her strong faith in the Lord allowed her to live life to the fullest. She attended Timberline Church. She was active in bible studies and volunteering with Serve 68.
Dian is survived by 4 children Susan, Mike, Debra and Chuck, and 2 step daughters Louise and Janet. She also has 18 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wayne Danielson and Kennith Kiefer.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to UC Health Donor and Tissue Alliance and Larimer County Humane Society, in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 650 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526.
Visitation will be held from 5-8pm Friday, May 31 at Allnutt Drake Chapel, Fort Collins.
Funeral Service will be 10:00am Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Allnutt Drake Chapel with a reception to follow.
Interment will be in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Fort Collins.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.allnuttftcollins.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from May 30 to June 2, 2019