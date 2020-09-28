1/1
Dianna Hofer
Dianna Hofer

Fort Collins -

Dianna May (Tschetter) Hofer went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her beloved Stanley, on September 21, 2020.

She is survived by her two children, Rickie, San Diego CA and Sandra, Fort Collins CO, brothers Loyal Tschetter, San Diego CA, Norm (Carol) Tschetter, Rapid City SD, Don Tschetter, Rapid City SD, sister-in-law Francis Hofer, Redfield SD, several nieces and nephews, and the numerous kids that called her Gramma D. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date, yet to be determined, at Mt. Olivet Church, Huron SD.

Please visit goesfuneralcare.com to view the full obituary online and to share condolences with the family.




Published in Coloradoan from Sep. 28 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goes Funeral Care & Crematory
3665 Canal Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80524
970-482-2221
