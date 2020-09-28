Dianna Hofer
Fort Collins -
Dianna May (Tschetter) Hofer went to be with her Lord and Savior and was reunited with her beloved Stanley, on September 21, 2020.
She is survived by her two children, Rickie, San Diego CA and Sandra, Fort Collins CO, brothers Loyal Tschetter, San Diego CA, Norm (Carol) Tschetter, Rapid City SD, Don Tschetter, Rapid City SD, sister-in-law Francis Hofer, Redfield SD, several nieces and nephews, and the numerous kids that called her Gramma D. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Due to the restrictions from the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date, yet to be determined, at Mt. Olivet Church, Huron SD.
Please visit goesfuneralcare.com
to view the full obituary online and to share condolences with the family.