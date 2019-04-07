|
|
Dick L. Derr
Fort Collins - Dick L. Derr, 75, of Ft. Collins passed away March 24 at Poudre Valley Hospital. Dick was born September 28, 1943, in Cheyenne, WY, to the parents of Floyd and Helen Derr.
He graduated from Cheyenne Central High School in 1962 and later attended Front Range Community College. Having accomplished several skills, Dick was an excellent mechanic, wood worker, and he spent most of his career as a boat mechanic. You could always find him fishing, boating, and camping with his family. And usually, he had the best "tales" to tell. The Broncos, Rockies, and Nascar occupied his free time. But nothing was more important to him than his five children and twelve grandchildren whom he loved more than life itself.
He is survived by his children David Derr (Liz) and Kimberly McManus (Jim) of Littleton, CO; Cynthia Van Epps (Jim) of Atlanta, GA; Shawn Derr (Heather) and Shannon Crowe (Andy) of Ft. Collins, CO; and 12 grandchildren, Nic Derr, Kyle Derr, Zach McManus, Kadie McManus, Cameron Weiman, Chelsea Weiman, A.J. Van Epps, Ellie Van Epps, Chance Derr, S.J. Derr, Quinn Crowe, and Harper Crowe. He is also survived by his siblings Marlene Lyday and Donna Regan (Larry) of Cheyenne, WY, and Don Derr (Lois) of Las Vegas, NV; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Floyd Derr; and siblings Jerry Derr, Tommy Derr, and Gwen Mizel (Robert).
Donations may be made in his memory to the Tommy and Dick Derr Memorial Scholarship at Laramie County Community College Foundation, 1400 East College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007, or online at 29025.thankyou4caring.org/donate; scroll to the dropdown box.
A Celebration of Life service will be celebrated on April 14, at 1 p.m. at Bohlender Funeral Chapel in Ft. Collins. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Coloradoan on Apr. 7, 2019