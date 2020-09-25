Dolores Ann Hogeland



Fort Collins - Dolores Ann Hogeland passed away on September 17th, 2020 in Fort Collins, CO. Dee was born March 8, 1932 in Stamford, Nebraska, the only child of Eva and Leonard Lewis. She lost her father when she was only 11 years old and she and her mother moved to Alma, NE. She completed her schooling in Alma, where she met her future husband, Preston Hogeland. Preston and Dee married on Sept 3, 1950. They then lived in Alma and Chadron, before settling in Sidney, and raising four children. Dee was a dedicated mother and homemaker as well as an integral and active part of the family retail businesses.



Dee loved caring for and doting on her grandchildren, playing bridge and bunko, volunteering for Meals on Wheels, and crocheting afghans and baby blankets for her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of style, always looking sharp and always creating beautifully appointed homes. After retiring, Dee and Preston eventually settled in Fort Collins, CO. There they met many new friends, both individually and as a couple. Dee was an excellent host and welcomed family and friends in grand style throughout the years. It was always a treat for the extended family to gather in Dee and Preston's home for holidays and special occasions. She made it look easy - delicious food and baked treats, room for everyone in their beautifully decorated home, lots of laughter and epic Pitch tournaments! Dee and Preston were a very loving and happy couple and enjoyed 68 years of marriage until Preston's passing in 2019. Dee will be missed and will always be remembered for her sweet and elegant presence in our lives.



Dee is survived by her children, Kay (Richard) Braasch of Omaha, NE; Tim Hogeland of Richmond, VA; Kelly Hogeland of Fort Collins, CO; and Lisa (Mimi Payne) Hogeland of Seattle, WA. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren - Ryan (Amanda) Braasch of Omaha, NE; Adam (Tammy) Braasch of Omaha, NE; Mark (Heather) Braasch of Denver, CO; Gail Hogeland of Fort Collins, CO; Cassie (John Philpott) Fleming of Albuquerque, NM; Josh (Audrey McBride) Fleming of Riverside, CA; Paige Hogeland of Denver, CO; and Eliza, Reid and Clara Hogeland of Richmond, VA. She also had 10 great-grandchildren.



A private family memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.









