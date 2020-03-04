|
Dolores Ione Olson Ralph
Dolores Ione Olson was born on November 30, 1928 in Alamo, ND, the middle child of five children born to Ben Adolf Olson and Sophia Schafte Olson. Dolores went to heaven surrounded by family on February 28, 2020, at the age of 91 in Aurora, Colorado. Dolores was dedicated to family and lived life to the fullest -- ready with a story, a smile, and a laugh.
Dolores grew up in Alamo, ND, and loved to tell stories of her adventures there as a child. She had a dog named Buster, a life-long love of hers. At 14, the family moved to Williston, ND, where she finished school and graduated from Williston High School in 1946. She was employed for many years as the office manager at Gamble Robinson, a produce wholesaler, in Williston and in Minot. In 1987, Cecil and Dolores retired and moved to Fort Collins, CO, to be closer to family.
Dolores was always very active. She loved to go bowling and her proudest result was her photo in the newspaper after bowling a 608 series. After retirement, Cecil and Dolores would bowl together in senior leagues well into their 80s. Her kids looked in the local newspaper the day after she bowled to see if her name made the top bowlers-of-the-night list. More often than not Dolores' name was there.
Dolores loved dancing. She would dance the waltz or polka around the house even while she was making supper. Her love of dancing allowed her to meet the love of her life, Cecil Ralph. They met at a VFW dance in 1952. Cecil twice asked for her phone number but didn't call either time. When he asked a third time her response to him was "WHEN are you going to call?" They went out on their first date that weekend. Cecil and Dolores eloped to Sidney, MT, on Feb 14, 1955. She was married to Cecil for 57 years before he passed away in 2012.
Dolores loved to do puzzles and games including without fail the daily newspaper crossword and a wide variety of puzzle books. She was also quick to pull out a deck of cards and deal you into a serious game. After Dolores would finish her busy day, you would find her in bed with a good book -- romance novels were her favorite.
But the center of Dolores' life was her family. She kept her family close and was very proud of them all. Family members were her favorite subjects of the stories she would tell. She kept in close touch with her sisters and made frequent visits to North Dakota to see family. Her kids could always count on her telling an embarrassing story about them. Dolores would also call her "kids" on their birthday to sing Happy Birthday, as only a mother could do.
Dolores is survived by her sister, Benai Olson Pederson of Bismarck, ND. She was so very proud of her three "kids", nine grandkids and five great-grandkids. Dolores is survived by her children, Byron (Sue) Ralph of Bismarck ND, Perry (Maureen) Ralph of Fort Collins, CO, and Judy (Karl) Kromarek of Aurora, CO. Her nine grandchildren; Jeremy Ralph (Leah) of Denver, CO, Nicole Kromarek (Peter) of Aurora, CO, Dava (Mariko) Ralph of Bismarck, ND, Kayla Kromarek of Aurora, CO, Lindsey (Rob) Camp of Denver, CO, Cody (Patricia) Ralph of Fargo, ND, Kyle Dollinger of Fargo, ND, Jena Dollinger of Brighton, CO, and Lexi Kromarek of Aurora, CO. Dolores has five great grandchildren; Braiden, John, Tim, Brady, and Rylan.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ralph, her father (Ben) and mother (Sophie) and her siblings Edwin Olson, Ardith Olson Verhasselt, and Verdella Olson Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to plant a tree in Dolores's memory or send any memorial donations to the , , or the UC Health Foundation of Northern Colorado.
The memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 2:00pm at the Newcomer - East Metro Chapel, 190 N. Potomac Street, Aurora, CO. A reception will follow the service. An online guest book is at www.newcomerdenver.com.
Published in The Coloradoan from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020