Dolores Sooy
Durham, NH - Dolores Sooy, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in an assisted living community in Durham, New Hampshire, where she lived near her daughter.
Dolores was born on March 6, 1933, in Carlinville, IL. She married Charles Sooy on October 14, 1951. Dolores and Charlie moved to Florissant, MO in 1959, then to Fort Collins, in 1970 and together opened Sooy Hardware and Gifts in Loveland. She also worked as a bookkeeper and especially enjoyed jobs where she met people: selling insurance and real estate. She moved to Durham, NH in 2014.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband and brothers, Robert and Frank VanPelt. She is survived by her children, Tom Sooy (Weaverville, NC), daughter, Lou Ann Griswold (Lee, NH), and grandchildren, Maia Hayes (Fort Collins, CO), and Kira Griswold (San Salvador) and new great granddaughter, Eleanor, whom she held before she died.
Her ashes will be buried in Carlinville, IL, next to her husband, parents, and brothers.
Published in The Coloradoan on Aug. 18, 2019