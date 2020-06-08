Don Bonenberger
Fort Collins - Our Fallen Soldier
Don Bonenberger, age 76, bravely fought his last battle Saturday, June 6. He was surrounded by his five children, ten grandchildren and the love of his life, wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bonenberger. Retired Msgt Don "Bones" served his country with honor. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 10- 3:00 pm, Vessey Wellington Chapel, 8760 North 6th Street, Wellington
Please see complete obituary at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
Fort Collins - Our Fallen Soldier
Don Bonenberger, age 76, bravely fought his last battle Saturday, June 6. He was surrounded by his five children, ten grandchildren and the love of his life, wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bonenberger. Retired Msgt Don "Bones" served his country with honor. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 10- 3:00 pm, Vessey Wellington Chapel, 8760 North 6th Street, Wellington
Please see complete obituary at www.VesseyFuneralService.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.