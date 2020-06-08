Don Bonenberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Don Bonenberger

Fort Collins - Our Fallen Soldier

Don Bonenberger, age 76, bravely fought his last battle Saturday, June 6. He was surrounded by his five children, ten grandchildren and the love of his life, wife of 55 years, Carolyn Bonenberger. Retired Msgt Don "Bones" served his country with honor. Visitation will be held Wednesday, 10- 3:00 pm, Vessey Wellington Chapel, 8760 North 6th Street, Wellington

Please see complete obituary at www.VesseyFuneralService.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coloradoan from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vessey Funeral Service - Fort Collins
2649 E Mulberry St., A-1
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-5065
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved